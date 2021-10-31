Byron Pringle start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Byron Pringle was the Kansas City Chiefs’ top receiver in the awful 27-3 beatdown loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. After matching his season-high six targets, It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs continue to look his way in their pass-dominant offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle

Pringle recorded five receptions for 73 yards, and had the longest completion of the day on a 25-yard dime from Patrick Mahomes. Any time another Chiefs player wins the yardage battle over Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, obviously something isn’t right. Before last Sunday’s matchup, Pringle had only secured 12 passes for 170 yards. Fantasy managers don’t need to gamble on anyone outside of Mahomes, Darrel Williams, Hill or Kelce at the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pringle is a decent waiver wire pickup in a jam-packed receiving group.