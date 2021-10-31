Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get Travis Kelce back to Pro Bowl form when they take on the New York Giants in Week 8. Kelce must improve on what has been a bit of a disappointing stretch recently.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kelce has been the glue that holds the Chiefs’ impeccable offense together, so truth be told, he’s far too unique of a weapon to only have one touchdown in the last five outings. The 32-year-old pass catcher steps into Week 8 as the overall TE1 in standard fantasy formats, and is top-5 in receiving yards (533) and touchdowns (4).

No need to overthink things, fantasy managers should put every ounce of trust in Kelce to land in the end zone on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Kelce.