Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Devontae Booker will once again lead the New York Giants’ backfield this week. Saquon Barkley has been ruled out, and will miss his third game in a row with an ankle injury. The Giants take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Monday night showdown that makes a decent fantasy football matchup for Booker.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Booker ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries last week against the Panthers. He caught two passes for another 15 yards in that one. He’s now scored twice in his last three games.

The Chiefs have given up five rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, and an average of more than 25 fantasy points per game to backfields. Kansas City’s pass defense has been its biggest weakness, but Booker’s a solid RB2 start in this matchup, especially for his touchdown potential.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Devontae Booker.