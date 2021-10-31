Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are headed into a Monday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs with a lengthy list of skills players on the injury report. They’ll be without running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who were ruled out on Saturday. However, Sterling Shepard is expected to play, despite being listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard’s seen a heavy workload when he’s been on the field. In his last game, a Week 6 loss to the Rams, he caught 10 passes on 14 targets, both season highs, for 76 yards. He’s quarterback Daniel Jones’ preferred passing option when he’s in the lineup. The Chiefs pass defense presents a very favorable matchup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sterling Shepard. Before to take one last look at the news, however, before you lock in your fantasy football lineup to make sure he’s going to play.