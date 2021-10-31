 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darius Slayton ahead of the New York Giants Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Darius Slayton of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers 25-3.
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Giants meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night to conclude Week 8, with the road team severely hampered by injuries. The Giants will still have some skill players available and fantasy managers may be thinking of playing them against a vulnerable Chiefs defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton recorded five catches for 63 yards in New York’s win over the Panthers in Week 7. With Kenny Golladay out, Slayton is likely to headline the receiving group against the Chiefs. He’s likely to get good volume with the Giants needing to keep pace in what should be a high-scoring game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slayton projects as a flex option with some fringe WR2 potential in Week 8. For managers in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots, Slayton is a strong play given the matchup and likely game script. The flip side of this is Kansas City’s defense might key in on Slayton as the top receiver, opening things up for other players instead. There’s some risk in the matchup, but Slayton is a solid start in Week 8.

