Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants have a Monday night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on tap this week. Any game against the miserable Chiefs’ pass defense elevates players’ fantasy appeal, so let’s take a quick look at how this might impact Giants tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

Engram tops the depth chart at the position, and he’s the preferred option in the passing game. Last week, against the Panthers, he caught six passes on eight targets, both season highs, for a total of 44 yards. He’s yet to find the end zone this season, however. The Chiefs are giving up big fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, having allowed a total of four touchdowns and 575 yards to tight ends so far this season. Though his ceiling is awfully low, this is not a bad week to have Engram in fantasy football lineups.

Rudolph doesn’t figure enough into the Giants offense to be worth fantasy consideration.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Evan Engram. Sit Kyle Rudolph.