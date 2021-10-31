Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants head into a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs hoping to have some injury relief with their skill players. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay are out once again, although it appears the rest of the Giants receiving group might be able to lace up its cleats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Toney got a lot of spotlight in the preseason as New York’s prized rookie receiver but he has not had a great introduction to the NFL. The speedster missed last week’s contest against the Panthers. He had a big outing in the game against the Cowboys with 189 receiving yards but failed to parlay that into another big effort against the Rams the following week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It appears Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will be fit for the game Monday, so Toney might be the odd man out when it comes to getting targets for fantasy relevance. Managers might be tempted by his speed and ability to deliver good value on one or two plays. For rosters dealing with a lot of injuries, Toney has some upside as a fringe flex play. In most leagues, he’s best left on the bench in Week 8.