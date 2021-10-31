 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity 500 race takes place on October 31st this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Martinsville Speedway.

A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is fast approaching the conclusion of its 2021 playoffs. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway will play host to the final race of the round of eight and set up the field for next week’s Cup Series Championship race. The green flag drops for the Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson has dominated the field in this current round of races, winning the first two of the three-race set. His success has netted him another pole position, with Chase Elliott joining him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula based on driver and owner results from last week’s Hollywood Casino 400 and the season to date.

While Larson is on a roll, Martin Truex, Jr. is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win. Truex won the 2019 race and is also the two-time defending champ of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, which is the spring race at Martinsville. This Larson follows at +500 and defending champ Chase Elliott is third in the odds at +600.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Xfinity 500 race.

2021 Xfinity 500 race, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
16 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
20 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing
21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
28 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
35 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
37 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

