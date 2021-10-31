Full starting grid for 2021 Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is fast approaching the conclusion of its 2021 playoffs. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway will play host to the final race of the round of eight and set up the field for next week’s Cup Series Championship race. The green flag drops for the Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.
Kyle Larson has dominated the field in this current round of races, winning the first two of the three-race set. His success has netted him another pole position, with Chase Elliott joining him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula based on driver and owner results from last week’s Hollywood Casino 400 and the season to date.
While Larson is on a roll, Martin Truex, Jr. is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win. Truex won the 2019 race and is also the two-time defending champ of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, which is the spring race at Martinsville. This Larson follows at +500 and defending champ Chase Elliott is third in the odds at +600.
Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Xfinity 500 race.
2021 Xfinity 500 race, full starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|TrackHouse Racing
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|37
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management