Full starting grid for 2021 Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is fast approaching the conclusion of its 2021 playoffs. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway will play host to the final race of the round of eight and set up the field for next week’s Cup Series Championship race. The green flag drops for the Xfinity 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson has dominated the field in this current round of races, winning the first two of the three-race set. His success has netted him another pole position, with Chase Elliott joining him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula based on driver and owner results from last week’s Hollywood Casino 400 and the season to date.

While Larson is on a roll, Martin Truex, Jr. is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win. Truex won the 2019 race and is also the two-time defending champ of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, which is the spring race at Martinsville. This Larson follows at +500 and defending champ Chase Elliott is third in the odds at +600.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Xfinity 500 race.