Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Braves in Game 5 of the World Series

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from winning their first World Series since 1995 after they defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game 4 on Saturday night. The Braves were down 2-0 heading into the sixth inning. However, they would tack on a run in that inning, thanks to a RBI single by Austin Riley. Then in the seventh inning, the Braves got two solo home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler.

For Game 5 at Truist Park (8:15 p.m. ET/FOX), the Astros will start Framber Valdez, while the Braves have not announced yet their starting pitcher. Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Braves, World Series Game 5 moneyline odds

HOU: -115

ATL: -105

Houston is on the blink of elimination after losing the last two games by a combined three runs. The Astros had a few chances to break the game wide open against the Braves, who went with a bullpen game. However, Houston went 0-for-8 with RISP and left 11 batters on base. They will now go back to Framber Valdez, who allowed eight hits, five earned runs (2 HRs), and had two strikeouts in 2.0 IP in Game 1. The 27-year-old pitcher will look to lean on his success on the road during the season, where he had a 2.88 ERA and .221 OBA. It is hard to trust the Astros in their spot as their offense has sputtered the last two games. But if the Braves start Max Fried on short rest, then Houston could stave off elimination.

Pick: Astros ML (-115)

