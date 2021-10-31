Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 5 via live online stream on FOX

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from lifting the 2021 World Series after defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game 4. The two teams meet for Game 5 in Atlanta Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The Astros are hoping to send the series back to Houston with a win.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros, despite being down 3-1 in the series and on the brink of elimination on the road, are favored slightly on the moneyline at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 8.5, which is similar to the line for most of the series.

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. TBD

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -115, ATL -105

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App