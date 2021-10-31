 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros vs. Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 5 via live online stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s FOX MLB broadcast of the 2021 World Series featuring the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

By DKNation Staff
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Four
Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fields the ball against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from lifting the 2021 World Series after defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game 4. The two teams meet for Game 5 in Atlanta Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The Astros are hoping to send the series back to Houston with a win.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros, despite being down 3-1 in the series and on the brink of elimination on the road, are favored slightly on the moneyline at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 8.5, which is similar to the line for most of the series.

Astros vs. Braves

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. TBD
First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: HOU -115, ATL -105
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

