Best player prop bets to consider for Braves in Game 5 in World Series

Game 5 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will begin tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The Braves defeated the Astros 3-2 in Game 4 on Saturday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Atlanta tied up the game in the seventh inning, thanks to a solo home run from Dansby Swanson. Then Jorge Soler followed up with a pinch hit solo home run to give Atlanta the lead.

Atlanta will go with a bullpen game for Game 5, while the Astros will start Framber Valdez. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Sunday night’s WS Game 5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eddie Rosario over 1.5 hits (+200)

Since it’s going to be a bullpen game for Atlanta, we are going to stay away from pitching props. However, we will hammer some hitting props starting with Rosario over 1.5 hits. The veteran outfielder went 2-for-4 in Game 4 with a double and run scored. Rosario has played a significant role in the Braves’ offense down the stretch and done well in the leadoff spot. He’s had six games in the postseason with at least two hits or more and two of those games happened in the World Series.

Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (+130)

The young third baseman has been a hitting machine since the last game of the NLCS. Riley has seven hits in the last five games for the Braves. The 24-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate in Saturday night’s Game 4. For Riley to cash this prop bet, he’ll need to get a couple of hits or a double. He has two doubles in this series thus far and based off what he saw in Game 1, Valdez could get hit around by this Braves’ offense.

