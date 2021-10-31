Best player prop bets to consider for Astros in Game 5 in World Series

Game 5 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will begin on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX. The Braves are on the brink of winning the World Series after defeating the Astros 3-2 in Game 4 on Saturday night. Atlanta was down 2-0 heading into the sixth inning, but proceeded to score three runs in the sixth and seven innings. The Braves saw both Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit solo home runs.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez, while the Braves are expected to go with a bullpen game after losing Charlie Morton to injury. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Sunday’s World Series Game 5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Framber Valdez over 14.5 outs recorded (+105)

If the Astros want to force a Game 6 and send the series back to Houston, they’ll need a great start from Valdez on Sunday night. The 27-year-old pitcher struggled in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed eight hits, five earned runs (2 HRs) and a walk in only 2.0 IP.

The last time we saw Valdez pitch on the road in the postseason, he dominated the Boston Red Sox in ALCS to the tune of three hits and one earned run allowed in 8.0 IP. Valdez has done well on the road during the regular season with an ERA of 2.88 and .221 OBA. He’ll need to make it through five innings for this prop to cash, but I think at plus-money it is worth the play.

Michael Brantley over 1.5 total bases (+125)

The Astros’ offense has struggled mightily over the last two games, but for them to pick up a much needed win on Sunday night, they’ll need Brantley to play a huge role. Before the series moved to Atlanta for Game 3, the veteran outfielder went 5-for-9 at the plate in the first two games at Minute Maid. However, in the last two games, he’s hit 1-for-8, which is a perfect microcosm for the Astros’ offense.

If the Braves end up going with another bullpen game, I think Brantley and the Astros’ offense will make the necessary adjustments to get things rolling in the right direction. Overall, he is hitting .323 in the postseason with six games of at least two hits.

