What channel is Braves vs. Astros World Series Game 5 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Four
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros reacts during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros meet Sunday for Game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the home team one win away from capturing the title. The Astros are attempting to send the series back to Houston with a win in Game 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Braves looked completely lost in Game 4 until back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler. Atlanta is getting strong pitching performances, something that was considered a weakness for the Braves coming into the series. It’s all set up for the team to win the title at home.

The Astros bats continue to stay cold. Jose Altuve homered in Game 4 but he, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa combined to go 3-14. No one else on Houston is stepping up either, so the pitching staff isn’t getting the run support it is used to. The Astros do have Game 6 and 7 at home if they can win Game 5, so there’s still some hope. The 2016 Cubs came back from down 3-1 in the World Series, so it can be done.

The Braves are slight underdogs up 3-1 in the series and at home with a chance to clinch a championship. Atlanta is -105 on the moneyline while the Astros are -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 8.5 runs, which has failed to hit in three of four games this series.

Braves vs. Astros, World Series Game 5 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

