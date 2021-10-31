Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 5 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Braves will start Tucker Davidson in an opener role while the Astros will send out Framber Valdez. Let’s go over the Braves’ full starting lineup for Game 5.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 5

Jorge Soler, RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Dansby Swanson, SS

Tucker Davidson, P

Soler is back in the lineup after sitting for most of Game 4. While he did not start on Saturday, he made his presence felt. He pinch-hit for Tyler Matzek in the seventh inning and went deep to give the Braves a 3-2 lead with which they would close out the game.

Other than Soler replacing Joc Pederson in the lineup, we see a couple small shuffles. Eddie Rosario is moved from the No. 2 spot to the No. 5 spot, and Adam Duvall swapped spots with Travis d’Arnaud.