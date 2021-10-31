Astros starting lineup for World Series Game 5 vs. Braves

The Houston Astros announced their lineup for Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Atlanta Braves. The game will start at 8:15p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Astros will start Framber Valdez while the Braves will send out Tucker Davidson in an opener role. Let’s go over the Astros full starting lineup for Game 5.

Astros batting order, World Series Game 5

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Kyle Tucker, CF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Martin Maldonado, C

Framber Valdez, SP

The Astros made some adjustments to their lineup after struggling to plate runners for a second straight game. They dropped Alex Bregman to the seventh position and moved Yuli Gurriel into the fifth spot. The Astros left 17 runners on base across Games 3 and 4. Down 3-1 and facing elimination on the road, something had to change. We’ll see if the same group of hitters just re-shuffled can get the job done and send this series back to Houston.