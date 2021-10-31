How much will the winner of the Bermuda Championship win in 2021

The final round of the 2021 Bermuda Championship is today, and while it’s a slightly smaller field than most PGA Tour events, the money and the exemption for the winner is still a life changer for many of the players that made the trek to Southampton, Bermuda.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith backed up a gorgeous 61 on Friday with a 65 on Saturday to sit at -17, three shots ahead of Danny Lee in second place. Lucas Herbert will be the third man in the final threesome on Sunday sitting at -13. For Pendrith, it’s the biggest moment of his career.

With only 12 career PGA Tour starts before this weekend, Pendrith is just 18 holes from being exempt on Tour through 2024. Plus invitations to the Masters, PGA Championship, Players Championship, Arnold Palmer, and Memorial will await the victor.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this data:

1: $1,170,000

2: $708,500

3: $448,500

4: $318,500

5: $266,500

6: $235,625

7: $219,375

8: $203,125

9: $190,125

10: $177,125

11: $164,125

12: $151,125

13: $138,125

14: $125,125

15: $118,625

16: $112,125

17: $105,625

18: $99,125

19: $92,625

20: $86,125

21: $79,625

22: $73,125

23: $67,925

24: $62,725

25: $57,525

26: $52,325

27: $50,375

28: $48,425

29: $46,475

30: $44,525

31: $42,575

32: $40,625

33: $38,675

34: $37,050

35: $35,425

36: $33,800

37: $32,175

38: $30,875

39: $29,575

40: $28,275

41: $26,975

42: $25,675

43: $24,375

44: $23,075

45: $21,775

46: $20,475

47: $19,175

48: $18,135

49: $17,225

50: $16,705

51: $16,315

52: $15,925

53: $15,665

54: $15,405

55: $15,275

56: $15,145

57: $15,015

58: $14,885

59: $14,755

60: $14,625

61: $14,495

62: $14,365

63: $14,235

64: $14,105

65: $13,975