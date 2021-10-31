How much will the winner of the Bermuda Championship win in 2021

The final round of the 2021 Bermuda Championship is today, and while it’s a slightly smaller field than most PGA Tour events, the money and the exemption for the winner is still a life changer for many of the players that made the trek to Southampton, Bermuda.
Canadian Taylor Pendrith backed up a gorgeous 61 on Friday with a 65 on Saturday to sit at -17, three shots ahead of Danny Lee in second place. Lucas Herbert will be the third man in the final threesome on Sunday sitting at -13. For Pendrith, it’s the biggest moment of his career.
With only 12 career PGA Tour starts before this weekend, Pendrith is just 18 holes from being exempt on Tour through 2024. Plus invitations to the Masters, PGA Championship, Players Championship, Arnold Palmer, and Memorial will await the victor.
Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this data:
1: $1,170,000
2: $708,500
3: $448,500
4: $318,500
5: $266,500
6: $235,625
7: $219,375
8: $203,125
9: $190,125
10: $177,125
11: $164,125
12: $151,125
13: $138,125
14: $125,125
15: $118,625
16: $112,125
17: $105,625
18: $99,125
19: $92,625
20: $86,125
21: $79,625
22: $73,125
23: $67,925
24: $62,725
25: $57,525
26: $52,325
27: $50,375
28: $48,425
29: $46,475
30: $44,525
31: $42,575
32: $40,625
33: $38,675
34: $37,050
35: $35,425
36: $33,800
37: $32,175
38: $30,875
39: $29,575
40: $28,275
41: $26,975
42: $25,675
43: $24,375
44: $23,075
45: $21,775
46: $20,475
47: $19,175
48: $18,135
49: $17,225
50: $16,705
51: $16,315
52: $15,925
53: $15,665
54: $15,405
55: $15,275
56: $15,145
57: $15,015
58: $14,885
59: $14,755
60: $14,625
61: $14,495
62: $14,365
63: $14,235
64: $14,105
65: $13,975