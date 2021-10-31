Baker Mayfield injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day update: Mayfield is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is all set to return to action this week after a shoulder injury kept him inactive in his team’s Week 7 game. Mayfield resumed practicing this week, finally getting in a full session on Friday. He’ll be good to go for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Baker Mayfield (Shoulder)

While Mayfield is returning to action, his shoulder is still an issue, as it has been for a while now. The Browns are already one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, and you can expect that to really be a point of emphasis for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh with Mayfield banged up.

Our best advice is that you leave Mayfield out of your fantasy football lineup this week given the combination of his injury and Cleveland’s decided preference for running the ball. If Mayfield does have to go back on the shelf this season, he’ll be replaced again by Case Keenum.