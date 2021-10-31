Dak Prescott injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day update: Prescott will go through his normal pregame warmup tonight before determining whether he can play against the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Some within the Cowboys organization believe Cooper Rush will end up getting the start, per Adam Schefter.

The most-watched injury situation in the NFL this week is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report ahead of a Sunday night primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite practicing some this week, Prescott’s calf injury is a problem, one that could very well keep him off the field this week.

Fantasy football impact: Dak Prescott (Calf)

Cowboys owner and unofficial team doctor Jerry Jones was optimistic about Prescott’s availability this week, but head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott were more realistic about it. Both of them expressed concerns about the long-term effects of trying to play through it this week.

On Saturday, Ed Werder reported that Prescott said he expected a decision following the final practice of the week while two sources told him, “We are literally going to take it into [Sunday night].”

While we wait for official word, it’s probably best to hedge against Prescott playing when it comes to your fantasy football lineup. Backup Cooper Rush would take over for Prescott this week. That would have a negative impact on Dallas’ receivers, depressing their fantasy stats. The most likely beneficiaries would be running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard who could see an even bigger workload.