Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day update: Beckham Jr. should be able to go today against the Steelers, despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, per Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Beckham is still dealing with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in all three practice sessions leading up to Sunday’s game. They play the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, with 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder)

Beckham’s shoulder was a factor last week too, and he was off and on the field for that game. He did finish with two catches on six targets for 23 yards, the third time (out of five games) that he’s had less than 30 yards in a game.

The Browns are unlikely to be throwing much this week with quarterback Baker Mayfield also dealing with a shoulder injury. When they do, the most likely beneficiary is going to be Jarvis Landry, a go-to option for keeping the chains moving. Beckham’s underwhelming performances, a lingering injury and a team committed to the run mean you can probably leave him out of your fantasy football lineup.