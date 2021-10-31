Corey Davis injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Things are not looking up for Corey Davis’ availability this week. The New York Jets wide receiver suffered a hip injury in practice this week. He was limited on Thursday and did not participate in Friday’s session at all. The Jets listed him as doubtful on this week’s official injury report. The Jets face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Corey Davis (hip)

Head coach Robert Saleh late this week that the outlook wasn’t good for Davis playing on Sunday. That’s probably all you need to know if there was any question about having him in your fantasy football lineup.

Davis’ injury would normally mean more looks for Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder, but the Jets offense is going to struggle this week. Backup Mike White is getting the start at quarterback. It’s probably best to avoid anyone from this team entirely for your Week 8 matchups.