D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift is still dealing with a groin injury. He was a limited participant at practice all week, but that has more to do with the Lions taking it easy on him ahead of Sunday’s game. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (groin)

Swift’s been questionable with a groin injury most of the season, so this week’s appearance on the injury report isn’t anything to worry about from a fantasy football perspective.

Swift had 48 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Rams last week, but where he continues to make the biggest impact in the box score is as a receiving threat. He caught eight passes on 10 targets last week, rolling up a season-high 96 yards and scoring his second receiving touchdown and fifth score overall.

If ever there’s a week that Swift can’t suit up, Jamaal Williams would see a big uptick in his workload.