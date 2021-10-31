DeVante Parker injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day update: Parker is expected to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, despite dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, per Ian Rapoport.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker could see his first action since Week 4 on Sunday. Parker is still getting over the shoulder and hamstring injuries that have kept him out of the Dolphins lineup. But he returned to practice this week, getting in limited work al three days. He’s officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but reports now indicate that he is expected to play.

Fantasy football impact: DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring)

The Dolphins could certainly use Parker’s help against the Buffalo Bills this week. These two teams squared off back in Week 2, a brutal 35-0 loss for Miami. In that game, Parker caught five passes on nine targets for 42 yards. However, that was the game where Tua Tagovailoa was injured and Jacoby Brissett took over for most of it.

Parker makes a decent play in fantasy football lineups this week. If for some reason he can’t suit up, Jaylen Waddle’s fantasy value gets a bump.