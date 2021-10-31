Jamaal Williams injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Running back Jamaal Williams finds himself on the Detroit Lions injury report this week. He is listed as officially questionable with a thigh injury. Williams first turned up on the injury list Thursday, getting in a limited practice that day and again on Friday. The Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Jamaal Williams (thigh, hip)

There is probably nothing to be concerned about with Williams’ injury. The Lions may very well be just taking it easy with him for a winnable game for the winless squad, thus the limited practices to end the week.

Detroit’s preferred option on early downs, Williams had 57 yards on 12 carries against the Rams last week. He should have the chance to run more this week against an Eagles defense that’s giving up an average of more than 30 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If for some reason Williams cannot play, that makes D’Andre Swift an outstanding RB1 option.