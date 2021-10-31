Alex Collins injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Collins is dealing with a groin injury. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, he sat out Thursday’s session. He was able to get in limited work on Friday, however, and he is expected to play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Alex Collins (groin)

Collins was stymied by the Saints defense last week, getting just 35 yards on 16 carries in that one. The week before that he had a 101-yard outing against the Steelers with a rushing touchdown to boot. His numbers this week should be closer to what we saw against the Steelers, assuming his groin injury isn’t a lingering problem when the game starts, making him a solid addition to fantasy football lineups.

As always, you will have to make sure that Collins is indeed going to play this week, so keep an eye on the news Sunday morning.