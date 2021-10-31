Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Kadarius Toney was back at practice on Friday after missing the previous day’s session with an ankle injury. In another good sign for the wide receiver’s outlook this week, the New York Giants plan to bring him to Kansas City for their Monday night game against the Chiefs.

The team has officially listed him as questions. We might not know for sure whether or not Toney will play this week until game day.

Fantasy football impact: Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Toney was turning heads in his return to practice on Friday, making a spectacular one-handed grab. It was the kind of play that certainly makes you think he’ll be available this week. At least one beat writer expects him to play this week.

It’s definitely a good matchup for Toney’s explosiveness. The Chiefs defense has been a sieve this season. In Week 5, Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards. But you will definitely need to get a clearer sense of his availability before making any final fantasy football lineup decisions this week. And because it’s a Monday night game, you might just have to gamble on his potential.