Rob Gronkowski injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have tight end Rob Gronkowski back in the mix this week. Out since Week 3 with a list of gruesome injuries that includes, cracked ribs, a broken rib and a punctured lung, Gronk was practicing this week, getting in limited work on all three days. Listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, reports this week said that he would play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football impact: Rob Gronkowski (ribs)

It’s always a risk to have players returning from a major injury in your fantasy football lineup for their first game back. However, it’s hard to overlook what a powerful red zone presence Gronk was for the Bucs to start the season, scoring a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of the year.

The Bucs just don’t get the same kind of upside from backup O.J. Howard. Also helping the case for starting Gronk in fantasy this week is that Antonio Brown is out and Mike Evans consistently struggles against the Saints and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.