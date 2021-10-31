T.Y. Hilton injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is officially listed as questionable ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans. He did not practice on Wednesday, but was able to get in a limited session on Thursday and a full one on Friday. He is expected to play this week.

Fantasy football impact: T.Y. Hilton (quad)

Hilton is still dealing with the quad injury that forced him out of a Week 6 game against the Texans, his first game of the season. He missed last week’s contest because of it. However, Indianapolis should have him back this week, and he’s very much worth a spot in fantasy football lineups.

He caught all four targets that came his way in his last outing, taking those for 80 yards. The Titans have given up the most yardage of any team in the NFL to opposing wide receivers, and they’re tied for the third most touchdowns allowed to the position this year.