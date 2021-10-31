Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day update: Ekeler told ESPN that he will play on Sunday against the Patriots, per Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is officially questionable for this week’s game against the New England Patriots. Ekeler turned up on the injury report Thursday with a hip injury. After getting in a full practice on Wednesday, he did not practice at all on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Fantasy football impact: Austin Ekeler (hip)

The Chargers are hopeful that Ekeler will be able to suit up for this week’s game, and the time off from practice to end the week was in part a precautionary move. However, it’s one of those situations where you will need to keep a close eye on the news heading into Sunday’s games. The Chargers don’t kickoff until 4:05 p.m. ET.

Ekeler wasn’t able to get much going in the Chargers’ last game, a Week 6 loss to the Ravens. However, in the three games prior to that one, he scored six times.