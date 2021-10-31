Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to return to the field this Sunday, his first action since the season opener. Jeudy has been sidelined since then with an ankle injury, but he was medically cleared last week and returned to practice with the team in the lead up to Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Jerry Jeudy (ankle)

Jeudy was still on injured reserve as of Saturday morning, and the team had not made any kind of official statement that he would play this week. The Broncos have only said that they were “optimistic” about Jeudy’s status, so you’ll want to double check to make sure he’s a full go before using him in fantasy football lineups this week.

It may take time for Jeudy get back into the full swing of things since he’s missed so much playing time this season. However, this week’s game against Washington’s terrible secondary is a great matchup for him to get his game legs under him.