Sterling Shepard injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to play on Monday night despite a hamstring injury. Shepard was a limited participant at Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions, but Giants beat writers expect him to be in action for this one. He is officially listed as questionable for the game.

Fantasy football impact: Sterling Shepard (hamstring)

Shepard missed last week’s game, the third outing he’s missed entirely this season so far. But at least he was trending in the right direction for this one. The Giants take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, a very favorable matchup for opposing receivers. And Shepard is a critical part of New York’s passing game. In his four outings this season so far, he’s had at least nine targets in all of them. The only time he had fewer was a Week 3 game where he left early, when he hurt his hamstring.

Shepard and Kadarius Toney are both looking more likely to play while Kenny Golladay has been ruled out this week.