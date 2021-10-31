Nick Chubb injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is good to go for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was able to get in a full session on Friday, despite a calf injury, and was not included in the team’s final injury report. The Browns and Steelers kickoff Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football impact: Nick Chubb (calf)

Chubb missed the last two games, but he’s back in action now, not a moment too soon with a tilt against their AFC North rivals on tap. Chubb had a total of 261 yards in his last two games, in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Browns figure to be running the ball a lot this week. Of course, the Browns always run the ball a lot, but with quarterback Baker Mayfield playing through a shoulder injury on his non-throwing arm, the Browns will press their ground game. Whenever Chubb can’t play, D’Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt are more than capable of carrying the load.