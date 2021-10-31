Dak Prescott is inactive for Week 8 vs. Vikings

UPDATE: The Cowboys made it official at 6:50 p.m. ET. Dak Prescott is inactive.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 8 inactives and Dak Prescott will be INACTIVE for their matchup against the Vikings, per Chris Mortenson. Prescott was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury as the team makes a return from their Week 7 bye. He was limited throughout the week. Cooper Rush will get the start and Will Grier will be the backup.

Even with the bye last week, Prescott’s calf didn’t heal in time for the quarterback to take the field Sunday night. This is a big blow for fantasy managers who were banking on Prescott playing, as the timing of the game doesn’t leave them much room to pick up a quarterback. Prescott’s absence also hinders the outputs of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, who rely on the quarterback to open up deeper routes.

With Rush taking over, expect the Cowboys to rely heavily on Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in this game. Rush might find Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin underneath in passing situations but the Cowboys will hope to avoid those as much as they can.