Odell Beckham Jr. is active for Week 8 vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 8 inactives and Odell Beckham Jr. is officially ACTIVE or their matchup against the Steelers. Beckham Jr. was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Beckham Jr. is going to play through the injury and his limited availability throughout the week suggested he would eventually suit up for the contest. Baker Mayfield is also giving it a go, meaning the Browns should be more explosive offensively than they were in last Thursday’s game against the Broncos. Beckham Jr. only had two catches in that game, so he’s looking to turn things around.

The NFL trade deadline is looming, and Beckham Jr.’s name has been tossed around in rumors. A big outing against an AFC North rival would shut up a lot of critics. Look for the wide receiver to make a strong statement in this matchup.