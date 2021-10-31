 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Corey Davis is inactive for Week 8 vs. Bengals

The Jets published their Week 8 inactives report and Corey Davis is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tennessee Titans v New York Jets
Corey Davis of the New York Jets celebrates after a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Week 8 inactives and Corey Davis is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. Davis was listed as doubtful this week due to a hip injury. He had a limited practice session Thursday before sitting out of Friday’s practice.

There’s no shock here, as Davis was already listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Managers might have been tempted to play the wide receiver with the likelihood of a positive game script but Davis has taken that opportunity away from them. The receiver was unlikely to do well with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out, although the bye week may have forced managers to put him in the lineup.

With Davis out, look for Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims to be the top receivers for the Jets on Sunday. None of those players merit flex consideration, unless managers are in deep leagues (14+ teams) or leagues with multiple flex positions.

