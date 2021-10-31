Corey Davis is inactive for Week 8 vs. Bengals

The New York Jets announced Week 8 inactives and Corey Davis is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Bengals. Davis was listed as doubtful this week due to a hip injury. He had a limited practice session Thursday before sitting out of Friday’s practice.

There’s no shock here, as Davis was already listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Managers might have been tempted to play the wide receiver with the likelihood of a positive game script but Davis has taken that opportunity away from them. The receiver was unlikely to do well with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out, although the bye week may have forced managers to put him in the lineup.

With Davis out, look for Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims to be the top receivers for the Jets on Sunday. None of those players merit flex consideration, unless managers are in deep leagues (14+ teams) or leagues with multiple flex positions.