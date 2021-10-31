D’Andre Swift is active for Week 8 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions announced Week 8 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Eagles. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

The running back has been listed as questionable for every game this season and as fantasy managers know, he has not missed a single contest. There’s a lot of gamesmanship going on with Swift’s injury status, but the running back was never in any real danger of missing the contest against the Eagles given his previous designations.

He remains Detroit’s most dynamic offensive weapon and should be an automatic start against a Philadelphia defense which gave up 4.9 yards per carry to Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs on 20 combined attempts. Even with Jamaal Williams splitting carries and the Lions having a winless record, Swift remains a great fantasy play for managers in Week 8.