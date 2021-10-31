 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeVante Parker is active for Week 8 vs. Bills

The Dolphins published their Week 8 inactives report and DeVante Parker is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bills. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts v Miami Dolphins
DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins enters the field for the game against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL game on October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 8 inactives and DeVante Parker is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Parker was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Parker had a similar situation last week where he was limited throughout practice and ultimately didn’t suit up. This week, the wide receiver is going to be out there for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in an AFC East matchup. The Dolphins are going to attempt to keep pace with an explosive Bills offense, so Parker does have some value as a flex play in fantasy leagues. Managers could have better options, though Parker should have decent volume on Sunday.

The problem with Miami is inconsistent volume for its offensive players, and Tagovailoa seems to have a better connection with rookie Jaylen Waddle. Parker is worthy of a flex play due to game script and volume but there’s decent risk in playing him.

More From DraftKings Nation