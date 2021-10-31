DeVante Parker is active for Week 8 vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 8 inactives and DeVante Parker is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Parker was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Parker had a similar situation last week where he was limited throughout practice and ultimately didn’t suit up. This week, the wide receiver is going to be out there for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in an AFC East matchup. The Dolphins are going to attempt to keep pace with an explosive Bills offense, so Parker does have some value as a flex play in fantasy leagues. Managers could have better options, though Parker should have decent volume on Sunday.

The problem with Miami is inconsistent volume for its offensive players, and Tagovailoa seems to have a better connection with rookie Jaylen Waddle. Parker is worthy of a flex play due to game script and volume but there’s decent risk in playing him.