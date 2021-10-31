Jamaal Williams is inactive for Week 8 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions announced Week 8 inactives and Jamaal Williams is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Eagles. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. He did not practice Wednesday, but got limited work Thursday and Friday.

This was unexpected, as Williams followed a similar routine in Week 7 and did suit up against the Rams. The running back’s inactive status means D’Andre Swift gets more value in DFS and fantasy lineups as the sole running back in the backfield. It also boosts Detroit’s pass catchers slightly, although Jared Goff has been inconsistent for much of the season.

The Lions are 0-7 this season, but have been competitive in every game. Williams’ managers do miss out on a good matchup for the running back but ultimately his ceiling was capped somewhat by Swift’s presence at the top of the depth chart. Look for Williams to use the bye week to rest up and take the field again in Week 10.