T.Y. Hilton is active for Week 8 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts announced Week 8 inactives and T.Y. Hilton is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Titans. Hilton was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury. He did not practice Wednesday before registering a limited session Thursday and a full session Friday.

Hilton progressed well throughout the week, suggesting he would be active for Sunday’s contest against the Titans. The Colts didn’t have him available in the previous meeting between the two teams, so they’re certainly hoping he can be a difference maker in this game. Hilton has not been his usual self since Andrew Luck’s retirement but he did come on strong at the end of last season.

The Colts have improved offensively around Carson Wentz as the year has gone on, meaning Hilton could have some appeal to fantasy managers looking for a viable receiver or flex play. Hilton is clearly behind Michael Pittman Jr. on the receiver chart but should still see some good opportunities.