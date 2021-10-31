Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, October 31

Sunday has a relatively light NBA slate with just five games on tap, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great player props for bettors. Here’s a look at some of the best props to take for Sunday’s NBA games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, over 28.5 points (-115)

The Bucks don’t have Jrue Holiday or Brook Lopez in this contest, so Antetokounmpo is going to the primary offensive creator. The Jazz will be keyed in on the Greek Freak, but he’s operating on another level so far this season. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points per game, though he’s got 28 or more in his last three contests.

James Harden, over 8.5 assists (-115)

It hasn’t been a great start for Harden scoring the basketball. He’s still adjusting to the new officiating rules, because he’s not getting to the free throw line as much as a result of them. That being said, the star guard is 8.0 assists per game and has been consistent distributing the ball. Give him a slight bump against a suspect Pistons defense Sunday.

Jalen Green, over 1.5 3-pointers (-155)

Green has been all over the place shooting the ball. He’s 12-38 from behind the arc this season, which is slightly under 33 percent. The Lakers have had problems defensively, so Green is likely to get some decent looks throughout the contest. Volume is not an issue and he only needs to hit two buckets from range for this prop to pay off.

