Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week’s game against the Jets. He was able to get in a limited practice session for all three days this week, and he did make the trip for the Patriots’ Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy football impact: Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

We might not know Smith’s official status until closer to game time on Sunday. He left last week’s game after catching two passes on five targets for 52 yards. He was ruled out for that game after suffering the injury.

Those 52 yards were actually Smith’s best single-game total this season. Though he is seeing similar targets to Hunter Henry, the Patriots are leaning on Henry as a red zone threat. If Smith doesn’t play, Henry’s value in fantasy football lineups will get a boost.