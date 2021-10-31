Kendrick Bourne injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Bourne is dealing with a shoulder issue. He was a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week. The Patriots are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

Bourne has been a big play machine over the last two games. Last week against the Jets, he caught all four passes that came his way for a total of 68 yards, but his real contribution was a 25-yard touchdown pass. The week before that he only caught one pass, but it was a 75-yard touchdown.

If Bourne can’t play this week, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor will have a little more fantasy appeal than usual. So far this season, the Chargers defense has been the most effective at limiting fantasy points for opposing wide receivers.