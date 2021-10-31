 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rob Gronkowski is active for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Buccaneers published their Week 8 inactives report and Gronkowski is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 8 inactives and Rob Gronkowski is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. Gronkowski was listed as questionable this week due to a ribs injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

After flirting with returning to the field in Week 7 against the Bears, Gronkowski was ultimately held out of that blowout win. The Buccaneers will have him back for this huge division showdown against the Saints, who are coming off a gritty win over the Seahawks. Gronkowski has been a force with Tom Brady, especially in the redzone.

The tight end had a hot start to the season with four touchdowns over the first two games, and just hasn’t been available to keep that production rolling. Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud reported Gronk might be limited to situational plays, but there is still tremendous upside with him back in the lineup. Fantasy managers should play him in this contest, as Gronkowski has a lot of upside at the position in this prolific Tampa Bay offense.

More From DraftKings Nation