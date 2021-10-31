Rob Gronkowski is active for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Week 8 inactives and Rob Gronkowski is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Saints. Gronkowski was listed as questionable this week due to a ribs injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

After flirting with returning to the field in Week 7 against the Bears, Gronkowski was ultimately held out of that blowout win. The Buccaneers will have him back for this huge division showdown against the Saints, who are coming off a gritty win over the Seahawks. Gronkowski has been a force with Tom Brady, especially in the redzone.

The tight end had a hot start to the season with four touchdowns over the first two games, and just hasn’t been available to keep that production rolling. Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud reported Gronk might be limited to situational plays, but there is still tremendous upside with him back in the lineup. Fantasy managers should play him in this contest, as Gronkowski has a lot of upside at the position in this prolific Tampa Bay offense.