Austin Ekeler is active for Week 8 vs. Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 8 inactives and Austin Ekeler is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Patriots. Ekeler was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He did not take part in practice Thursday or Friday, leading to concerns about his availability for Sunday.

Head coach Brandon Staley was “hopeful” Ekeler could take the field Sunday and that’s ultimately how it played out. The Chargers will have their dynamic running back available, although his workload could be impacted with the hip injury. Look for Joshua Kelley or Justin Jackson to pick up some extra touches with Ekeler slightly less than 100 percent,

Fantasy managers are glad to see Ekeler active, as the running back has been one of the best players at his position. Managers playing Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will also be relieved, as Ekeler’s presence adds another weapon for the Patriots to deal with and provides more favorable matchups across the board.