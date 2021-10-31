 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nick Chubb is active for Week 8 vs. Steelers

The Browns published their Week 8 inactives report and Chubb is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs as he is tackled by Drue Tranquill #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during a 49-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns runs as he is tackled by Drue Tranquill of the Los Angeles Chargers during a 49-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 8 inactives and Nick Chubb is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. Chubb was listed as questionable early this week due to a calf injury before being taken off the final injury report. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before turning in a full session Friday.

As expected, Chubb is active for the contest and should be in for a big workload against the Steelers. Kareem Hunt is still out for the Browns, so Chubb doesn’t have much competition for touches out of the backfield.

The Steelers present a challenging matchup for the Browns but fantasy managers should back Chubb in this contest. He’s going to receive plenty of volume and has the propensity to pop big runs. After missing two weeks due to a calf injury, the Browns top running back has returned to the field for a pivotal AFC North matchup in Week 8.

