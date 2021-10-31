Nick Chubb is active for Week 8 vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 8 inactives and Nick Chubb is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. Chubb was listed as questionable early this week due to a calf injury before being taken off the final injury report. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before turning in a full session Friday.

As expected, Chubb is active for the contest and should be in for a big workload against the Steelers. Kareem Hunt is still out for the Browns, so Chubb doesn’t have much competition for touches out of the backfield.

The Steelers present a challenging matchup for the Browns but fantasy managers should back Chubb in this contest. He’s going to receive plenty of volume and has the propensity to pop big runs. After missing two weeks due to a calf injury, the Browns top running back has returned to the field for a pivotal AFC North matchup in Week 8.