Jerry Jeudy is active for Week 8 vs. Washington

The Denver Broncos announced Week 8 inactives and Jerry Jeudy is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Washington Football Team. Jeudy was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He’s set to be activated off injured reserve for this contest. Jeudy had a rest day Friday.

This is big news for the Broncos offense, as it gets a massive weapon back in Jeudy. The receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and was going to be out at least four weeks based on the initial diagnosis. It’s taken six weeks, which was the back end of the timeline for Jeudy’s return, but the receiver is finally back.

He’ll join Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant in a somewhat crowded receiving group despite Denver being focused on moving the ball through the run game. The Broncos will attempt to recover from a surprising loss to the Browns last week, and Jeudy will provide an energy boost by returning. Fantasy managers may want to wait a week to let the receiver get back up to speed before putting him back in lineups going forward.