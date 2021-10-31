Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Utah Jazz are looking to bounce back from a Saturday loss to the Bulls with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday. The Bucks are going to be without Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, so Utah might have some favorable matchups on the inside.

The Jazz are 2-point favorites in this game. Utah is -130 on the moneyline while Milwaukee is +110. The over/under is set at 223.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -2 (-115)

Utah is looking to bounce back from a loss Saturday, and has more starters intact in this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of taking a game over, but Utah has the better collective unit. The Jazz will stay in the game due to their three-point volume and should be able to cover the spread here.

Over/Under: Under

Both teams are excellent defensively, so this should be a relatively low-scoring game. Expect the Jazz to be more focused on interior scoring with the Bucks missing Lopez, even with the offense built around the three-point shot. The under is the play here.

