Pick against the spread, over/under for Rockets vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope to pick up a win Sunday when they face the rebuilding Houston Rockets at home. The Lakers have struggled to adjust their rotation to Russell Westbrook early in the season, and LeBron James missed a few games with an ankle injury. Both players should be back for this contest.

The Lakers are favored by 10.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. LA is -550 on the moneyline, while Houston is +400. The over/under is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Rockets +10.5 (-105)

The Rockets are not clicking offensively, and they’re not the high-scoring unit people envisioned them being even with a lot of younger players getting minutes. The Lakers, however, are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and just lost to the Thunder. Take Houston against the spread, especially at this margin.

Over/Under: Over

As mentioned above, the Lakers are not great defensively. Los Angeles is one of the best offensive teams though, meaning this game is likely to go over what is a relatively low total. Take the over here.

