Army vs. Air Force odds heading into game week

We get a service academy matchup in Texas in Week 10 as the Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons take their 2021 matchup on the road. The two squads will face off at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, November 6. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Falcons have a nice 6-2 record, and will hope to recover from a tough 20-14 loss two weeks ago against San Diego State.

After putting up a whopping 56 points against top-25 ranked Wake Forest in Week 8, Army has definitely gotten the attention of college football fans everywhere. Though they are trying to shake off a three-game losing streak, a matchup against a fairly even Air Force team could get them back on track.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Air Force -2.5

Total: 36.5

