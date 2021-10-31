No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 12 Texas A&M odds heading into game week

The Texas A&M Aggies play host to the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field in Week 10. Kickoff time and TV channel are still TBD for this SEC matchup on Saturday, November 6.

Auburn has looked like a much better team in the last two weeks, with commanding wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss. Currently second in the SEC West, the Tigers have ridden the coattails of offensive stars Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby. The pair has been one of the most entertaining to watch in the 2021-22 campaign — combining for 2,682 total yards.

In what should be a very interesting matchup, Texas A&M has been another team that has been on fire as of late. Since knocking off Alabama a few weeks ago, the Aggies are coming off a pair of dominant wins against Missouri and South Carolina.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas A&M -5

Total: 50

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.