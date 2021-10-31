No. 3 Alabama vs. LSU odds heading into game week

The Alabama Crimson Tide look to continue their rebound since losing to Texas A&M. They’ll host the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 10. Kickoff time and the TV channel are still to be determined as the Tide continue working to secure a spot in the CFP.

Fresh off a bye week, Alabama is preparing to return to live game action without any hiccups. The best team in the SEC West sits at 7-1, and are in the top-10 in total offense, and top-15 in total defense. They should be able to easily handle a team has fallen to Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

LSU has been an odd case this year. They defeated the Florida Gators in mid-October, but have bad losses against top-25 schools. It’s hard to tell which way they’ll turn on a given week. Against a powerhouse like Alabama, though, not a whole lot is telling us to lean their way.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -29

Total: 63.5

